Advertisement

Delk donating to Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the region’s only hospital dedicated to the unique needs of children
Tony Delk holds a framed jersey presented to him during a ceremony honoring his achievements while at Kentucky during half-time of an NCAA college basketball game between Kentucky and Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 110-75. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Tony Delk holds a framed jersey presented to him during a ceremony honoring his achievements while at Kentucky during half-time of an NCAA college basketball game between Kentucky and Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 110-75. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball fans remember Tony Delk as a key member of the "Untouchables." Delk helped guide the Wildcats to the 1996 NCAA Championship. His impact in the Lexington area continues today.

Delk has decided to donate 15% of all sales f his signature Lorenzo Reserve wine to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital through December of 2020. The wine is out of Wildside Winery in Versailles.

“Kentucky has meant so much to me — my ties to the state and all the fan support I’ve had over the years. I knew I wanted to reach out and do some things to help the children’s hospital in Lexington.”

Delk said the Kentucky Children's Hospital is so important to his family because he has two daughters with sickle cell disease.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Building bubbles: Cautious 1st steps toward football season

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend.

Sports

AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75% of salaries

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Major League Baseball teams have proposed a 76-game regular season and up to 16 playoff clubs in a coronavirus-delayed year with players making about 75 percent of their prorated salaries if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Sports

Honor A.P. wins Santa Anita Derby

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the win, Honor A.P. earns 100 Kentucky Derby prep points and now sits in second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 120 points behind first-place Tiz the Law (122 points).

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Football season openers will take place on September 12, providing four weeks of practice prior to that opening game.

Latest News

Sports

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway set for July 12

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Kentucky Speedway
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all July 2020 NASCAR races in Sparta will be held without fans.

Sports

UK wide receiver creates non-profit to assist kids in playing youth sports

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The mission is to help ease the financial burden of youth sports registration fees for families in Fayette County

Sports

Lexington Legends release statement on recent protests

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
"We stand with those protesting racial injustice and are proud of the peaceful actions taken in Lexington to ensure both freedom of speech and understanding."

Sports

Judge rules Zion Williamson must answer questions about eligibility at Duke

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one step closer to having to answer under oath claims that he violated NCAA rules while playing at Duke.

Sports

Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Wes Unseld, arguably one of the greatest basketball players in Kentucky history, has passed away. Unseld was 74.

Sports

McDaniel wins Unbridled Tour by two shots at Boone's Trace

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
McDaniel pocketed $10,000 and shot -19 for the 3-day event.