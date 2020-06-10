Delk donating to Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball fans remember Tony Delk as a key member of the "Untouchables." Delk helped guide the Wildcats to the 1996 NCAA Championship. His impact in the Lexington area continues today.

Delk has decided to donate 15% of all sales f his signature Lorenzo Reserve wine to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital through December of 2020. The wine is out of Wildside Winery in Versailles.

“Kentucky has meant so much to me — my ties to the state and all the fan support I’ve had over the years. I knew I wanted to reach out and do some things to help the children’s hospital in Lexington.”

Delk said the Kentucky Children's Hospital is so important to his family because he has two daughters with sickle cell disease.

