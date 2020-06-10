Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesters blocked a section of Richmond Road for hours Tuesday in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

Police say 25-year-old Daezon Morgan was riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue when he was hit.

The group stayed there for a few hours chanting, waving signs, and standing in a circle arm-in-arm with each other.

Afterward, the group marched down Richmond Road, which turns into East Main Street headed toward downtown Lexington.

They stopped in front of police headquarters and talked to officers behind barricades. You can hear what they had to say in the video below. (Warning: Facebook Live video has strong language)

“There [have] been way too many lives taken in vain, for no reason. Just for me being here if this was 100 years ago I would be dead right now for making this commotion. It’s got to stop," said Dustie Morton, one of the protesters in the crowd on Richmond Road.

At one point Lexington police shut down Richmond Road between Chinoe Road and Sycamore Road near Ashland because of the protest activity.

Sondra Morgan, Daezon’s wife, told our news partners at the Herald Leader that he was a graduate of Tates Creek High School who inherited a passion for motorcycling from his dad and papaw.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the Morgans. At last check, it had raised almost $9,000 for the family.

