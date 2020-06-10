The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - His booming voice has thrilled audiences for years.

UK’s Dr. Everett McCorvey is a world-renowned Professor of Voice.

Now, he’s using that voice to describe his personal journey through racism and racial inequality, starting with growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, and carrying through the Civil Rights Movement to today in 2020, and the nationwide movement to create change.

McCorvey describes this difficult journey in a letter to a professional choir he founded ands directs called the American Spiritual Ensemble.

Tonight, June 10, he’s our live guest at 6:30 on the CW Lexington to discuss racism and why those who have stood by silently must speak out and demand change.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.