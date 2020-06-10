Advertisement

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

His Letter on Giving Voice to Change
By Sam Dick
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - His booming voice has thrilled audiences for years.

UK’s Dr. Everett McCorvey is a world-renowned Professor of Voice.

Now, he’s using that voice to describe his personal journey through racism and racial inequality, starting with growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, and carrying through the Civil Rights Movement to today in 2020, and the nationwide movement to create change.

McCorvey describes this difficult journey in a letter to a professional choir he founded ands directs called the American Spiritual Ensemble.

Tonight, June 10, he’s our live guest at 6:30 on the CW Lexington to discuss racism and why those who have stood by silently must speak out and demand change.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Central senior missing on Lake Herrington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Richmond Register reports that Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

Updated: 10 minutes ago
His Letter on Giving Voice to Change

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

National

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

Latest News

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, unmown grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.