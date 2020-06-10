Feds seize guns from Ohio home linked to UK football standout Lynn Bowden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKYT/WKBN) - A home linked to UK football standout Lynn Bowden was searched Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals and the DEA.

According to local CBS-affiliate WKBN, authorities seized a number of loaded rifles and handguns during a search of the home.

Investigators confirm Bowden was home during Wednesday morning’s raid. WKBN was told he was staying there with relatives.

Bowden was placed in handcuffs along with several other people. Police often do that while conducting a search.

Sources say agents and police have also made drug buys at the home, but they don’t know if Bowden was involved in any of that activity.

Bowden was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was also a First-Team All-American at Kentucky.

As a quarterback, Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.

