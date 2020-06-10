Sixth FMC inmate dies from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A sixth inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington has died from COVID-19.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, on May 7, 69-year-old Charles Woolsey tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital due to shortness of breath. They say he had to be put on a ventilator the next day.

The Bureau of Prisons says Woolsey died Tuesday at the hospital.

They say he had a pre-existing medical condition.

Woolsey had been in the custody at the Federal Medical Complex (FMC) Lexington since July 5, 2017 on various gun and drug-related charges.

The Bureau of Prisons website shows there are currently 78 active COVID-19 cases among FMC inmates and five staff cases.

