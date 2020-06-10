Georgetown announces revised football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown football program announced a revised schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.

As announced by the NAIA on Friday, the Tigers will play nine games this season instead of the usual eleven games due to COVID-19. Practice begins on August 15 and the season opener will take place September 12 at home against Thomas More.

The Tigers will play divisional rivals Thomas More and Pikeville twice, but only the second game will count towards the division standings. Due to COVID-19, no games will be played outside of the division.

The 2020 football schedule is as follows:

September 12 vs. Thomas More, 1:30

September 19 vs. Pikeville, 1:30

September 26 vs. Lindsey Wilson, 1:30

October 3 at Cumberland, TBA

October 10 at Cumberlands, TBA

October 17 vs. Campbellsville, 1:30

October 24 vs. Bethel, 1:30

October 31 at Thomas More, TBA

November 7 vs. Pikeville, TBA

