Advertisement

‘Gone with the Wind’ temporarily removed from HBO Max over ‘racist depictions’

HBO Max decided to remove "Gone with the Wind" from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with "a discussion of its historical context." (Source: WarnerMedia)
HBO Max decided to remove "Gone with the Wind" from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with "a discussion of its historical context." (Source: WarnerMedia)(WarnerMedia)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HBO Max says the classic 1939 film “Gone with the Wind” will be removed from its library until it can “return with a discussion of its historical context.”

One of the most popular films ever made, “Gone with the Wind” depicts the romance between Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). It has long been criticized for its portrayal of slavery and the Civil War.

HBO Max decided to remove the film from its library Tuesday in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, CNN Business reports.

“‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” said a spokesperson for HBO Max in a statement to CNN Business.

The spokesperson said the movie would eventually return to the service with “a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions.” However, it is expected to be presented as it was originally created.

“To do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history,” said the HBO Max spokesperson.

“Gone with the Wind” won eight Oscars at the 12th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best actress in a supporting role for Hattie McDaniel, the first black person to win an Oscar.

Its removal from HBO Max comes the day after the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed written by screenwriter John Ridley, who won an Oscar for the 2013 movie “12 Years a Slave,” asking for the film to be taken off the platform.

“It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color,” Ridley wrote.

He encouraged HBO Max to return the movie after a “respectful” amount of time with acknowledgement of its shortcomings and/or alongside others that more accurately depict slavery and the Confederacy.

Also Tuesday, Paramount Network canceled the reality show “Cops,” which had been on air for 33 seasons, following its temporary removal from the network in late May as protests flourished.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Central senior missing on Lake Herrington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Richmond Register reports that Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

Updated: 11 minutes ago
His Letter on Giving Voice to Change

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

National

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

Latest News

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, unmown grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.