Highway 15 back open following Wednesday morning crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Highway 15 in Perry County is back open following a single-vehicle crash near Applebee’s in Hazard.

The crash happened early Wednesday near Applebee’s on Highway 15. Officials say one car was involved and at least one person has been flown from the scene with serious injuries. We’re still waiting to hear about other potential injuries.

Crews are still trying to piece together what happened and hope to release more information later.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.