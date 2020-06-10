Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms will lead us to some cooler temperatures

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A strong cold front will sweep across Kentucky later today.

As this cold front makes its way through the region, I expect thunderstorms to develop. There is a good chance that many of these could be strong or even severe. The primary threat of these storms is wind. Some of the wind gusts will blow in around 40 MPH without any storm around. Inside the stronger storms, we will find stronger winds up to 60 MPH or higher.

Once the front clears the commonwealth, it looks like a completely different weather world. I think temperatures will fall to around 75 degrees. Not only will the temperature be down, but the humidity drops significantly. It will feel wonderful!

Another front will make a run at us on Friday evening. We will probably see a few showers & storms from it. One we get to the other side of that one, it looks even better. I think we'll have some Fall-like air running the show. There is a chance we see highs hover around the low 70s with a few 40s at night.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

