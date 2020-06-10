Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 10.

Wednesday, Jun. 10 11:30 AM Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton holds news conference to discuss the Fourth of July

Location: Oliver Lewis Way, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://www.lexingtonky.gov/, https://twitter.com/lexingtonkygov

Contacts: Susan Straub, Lexington mayor communications, sstraub@lexingtonky.gov, 1 859 258 3111

Wednesday, Jun. 10 4:00 PM Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on coronavirus and events in Louisville - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on the state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and events in Louisville

Location: State Capitol Building, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, and there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing. Our goal is to accommodate as many reporters as possible.

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Kentucky Board of Education hold a video teleconference meeting

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

https://mediaportal.education.ky.gov/watch-live/

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 12 YUM! Brands Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.yum.com/investors, https://twitter.com/yumbrands

Contacts: Donny Lau, Yum! Brands Investor Relations, yum.investor@yum.com, 1 888 298 6986