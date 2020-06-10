Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are changing a policy on using tear gas after complaints about its use to disperse crowds during recent protests.

ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has settled a lawsuit filed by its founder after his ouster as CEO, which came at a crucial time as the company tries to wrap up financing for the massive mill project.

In Brief:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER, from Glasgow: A southcentral Kentucky newspaper said is has converted to online only due to steep losses in revenue caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAMMOTH CAVE, from Cave City: Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour, officials said.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.