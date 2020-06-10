KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

KC-JH-QS-4S-8S

(KC, JH, QS, 4S, 8S)

10-27-28-33, Cash Ball: 4

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Cash Ball: four)

01-05-09-10-23, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

5-2-9-4

(five, two, nine, four)

1-1-9-7

(one, one, nine, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million