Missing 3-year-old girl found safe

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE - The sheriff’s office says Ayrabella was found safe around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Deputies are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says Ayrabella Strunk was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 2 off Lynn Acres Rd, about 10 miles south of London.

They say Ayrabella might be in a Buick Rendevous with her biological dad, Jeremiah Strunk, and a woman.

Police in Laurel County are searching for a missing child and they are asking for your help. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Ayrabella’s location should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

