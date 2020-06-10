Missing 3-year-old girl found safe
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE - The sheriff’s office says Ayrabella was found safe around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
PREVIOUS: Deputies are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl.
The sheriff’s office says Ayrabella Strunk was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 2 off Lynn Acres Rd, about 10 miles south of London.
They say Ayrabella might be in a Buick Rendevous with her biological dad, Jeremiah Strunk, and a woman.
Anyone with information about Ayrabella’s location should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
