Lexington restaurants preparing to move to 50 percent indoor capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurants in Kentucky are preparing for the next step in the reopening process.

Soon, they’ll be able to host diners inside, at half-capacity.

There’s still a lot of takeout orders and outdoor seating, but now that we are a few weeks into restaurants being open again, where do owners stand with the next step opening to 50% capacity?

But if you’ve been counting, we’re a few weeks into restaurants being open at 33%.

So what about 50%? I talked with some owners about how different (or not different) it will look. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/gX54mi0nlv — Krista Frost WKYT (@KristaWKYT) June 10, 2020

“We probably haven’t gotten to 33% inside," said Gwyn Everly, owner of J Render’s. "It’s pretty much kept at 25%, just because of the 6 feet distancing“

Everly says her smaller dining room makes things a little different for her than other larger places. But carry out orders and patio seating are the more popular choices for her customers.

The patio seating allows them to space out all of their tables and have customers at almost all of them. That’s something restaurant owners say make a big difference in staying afloat during the pandemic.

And while some are excited about moving forward, doing it within guidelines means, there might not be much change.

“Well, the problem lies in the fact that it has to do with being able to stay within the 6 feet separation," said Carson’s owner Mark Fichtner. "So, with that your area in your restaurant you may not have room to do that so 50%, how do you take 50% of the people and keep them 6 feet apart?“

At J renders if you’re coming to sit inside, it’s first come, first serve. As for that very popular patio, you’re gonna have to call ahead and make a reservation.

We’ve seen what 33% capacity looks like in restaurants. At 50%, it’s now time to ask what that will look like moving ahead.

