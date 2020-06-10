LFCHD reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That brings the county’s total to 978.

No new deaths were reported. The county’s death toll remains at 14.

We’re told there has also been an increase in cases among the city’s Hispanic population. Monday, of the 928 total cases yet announced, health officials said 177 of those, or 19%, identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

Health officials also say they have investigated the links between new cases and recent protests in Lexington, and say demonstrations have not contributed to the rise in cases that has been seen in the past few weeks.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 11,708 cases and 477 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.