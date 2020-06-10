Advertisement

Mammoth Cave reopens 1 self-guided tour

NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that the tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers.

Rangers are stationed at different points in the cave to answer questions from visitors. She says the park has also reopened its visitor center, gift shops and campgrounds.

