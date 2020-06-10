Advertisement

Lexington man makes first court appearance in connection with deadly crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Matthew Starling was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He was initially arrested Monday night and released a few hours later. That led to protest at the courthouse. And once he was charged with manslaughter those protesters wanted to know why that charge wasn’t murder.

Lexington police say Starling made a left-hand turn in front of Daezon Morgan Monday night on Richmond Road. Morgan was on a motorcycle, and was killed in that crash.

Starling’s arrest citation said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, and admitted to having some drinks.

He was released from jail a few hours later on that DUI charge, Tuesday afternoon, he was charged with second-degree manslaughter and he turned himself in a few hours later.

Lexington police have released a timeline of the night of the deadly crash. The 911 call happened around 8:50, and around 10:05 supervisors requested additional officers because they say a disorder broke out on the scene.

Starling would eventually be taken to a hospital to complete a field sobriety test and arrested for DUI at 11:02. But police said he wasn’t given a breathalyzer until 12:52 a.m.

On a Facebook live video from the scene, that started about an hour and a half after the crash, you can hear people questioning why it was taking so long.

Police say collision reconstruction investigations involve a lot of evidence and it’s not uncommon for the more serious charge to come later.

They released a couple of examples like Tammy Rodriguez who was charged on September 4, 2019, with DUI, and then charged 15 days later with murder. Sequoyah Collins was charged on July 5, 2019 with DUI, but then charged with murder and assault in September of that year.

And Dean Carson was charged in September 2018 with DUI and possession of controlled substance, but wasn’t indicted on a murder charge until December of that year.

While Starling was released of his own recognizance on that DUI charge, he is now being held on a $75,000 bond on the manslaughter charge.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon. Starling’s next court appearance is June 19 for his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Two injured in Georgetown shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting.

News

Madison Central senior missing on Lake Herrington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Richmond Register reports that Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

Updated: 12 minutes ago
His Letter on Giving Voice to Change

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

Latest News

National

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, unmown grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.