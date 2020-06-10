Advertisement

NCAA finalizing plan for extended college football preseason

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is shown at a spring practice in early March before everything was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A NCAA plan, expected to be finalized Thursday, will extend preseason preparations for college football teams.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is shown at a spring practice in early March before everything was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A NCAA plan, expected to be finalized Thursday, will extend preseason preparations for college football teams.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After the pandemic wiped out spring practice for most major college football teams, an NCAA plan to extend the preseason by two weeks could help coaches and players make up for the lost time.

The NCAA's football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan on Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August.

Teams will be permitted up to 20 hours per week of what the NCAA calls countable athletically related activities during those extra two weeks, leading into a normal 29-day preseason practice schedule. The walk-throughs will be part of those 20 hours per week, along with weight training, conditioning, film study and meetings. Players will not be permitted to wear pads or helmets during walk-throughs, which cannot exceed one hour per day.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said the extra time on the field with a ball will be valuable for teaching schemes, but not necessarily for assessing player development.

“That going to be all the install that you didn’t get in in the spring is really going to take place during that period of time,” Kelly said Tuesday. “They won’t be an opportunity to see skills on display.”

The football oversight committee has been circulating its proposed schedule to NCAA members as a way to encourage feedback. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said he doesn't expect much to change before it is taken to the Division I Council for approval next week. The council meets June 17.

"I think there's been a lot of collaboration among the conferences," Lyons said.

Schools have started this week bringing their football players back to campus for voluntary workouts — mostly weight training and conditioning — in team facilities. Players are being tested and screened for COVID-19 and will continue to be monitored for the coronavirus.

Under the oversight committee's plan, this period of voluntary activities would run until about July 12, depending on the exact date of a team's opening game.

That will be followed by two weeks of summer access, which usually happens earlier in the year. During that time, coaches can require up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film study. Lyons said if any tweaks are made to the plan before it goes to the council they would likely be made to this two-week period.

Around July 24, the meetings and walk-throughs can begin. Then 29 days before a team's first game — Aug. 7 if the opener is Sept. 5 — the usual preseason practice period starts.

Lyons said teams will be required to complete at least the four weeks of standard preseason before playing a game.

There has been concern among NCAA officials and athletic administrators that some schools will not be able to start their preseason work soon enough to begin their seasons on time because of restrictions put in place by state and local authorities to fight the coronavirus.

Those fears seem to be easing now.

"It all gives us a little bit of relief knowing the campuses are starting to reopen and these student-athletes are back working out on campus," Lyons said.

What will practice look like during a pandemic? The oversight committee won't be in charge of those details. Those decisions will be made at the school level, guided by local health officials, but medical experts at the conference and NCAA level are also expected to provide guidance.

Todd Berry, executive director for the American Football Coaches Association, said he would expect some coaches to segment their teams, holding multiple practices per day.

Berry said when he was coaching he would use this approach to give players more repetitions and individual attention. Now it could be used to limit exposure just in case a player contracts the virus.

"The ones and threes practiced in the morning. Two and fours practiced in the afternoon," he said.

Tulane team physician Greg Stewart, who is heading the American Athletic Conference's COVID-19 advisory panel, said the hope is testing and screening of the players for the coronavirus will go well enough that players won't need to use face coverings during practice.

"But the coaches and staffs would all wear N-95 masks," Stewart said, referring to the highly protective masks often used by healthcare workers.

If face coverings are needed for players, Stewart said neck gaiters — stretchy scarves made of lightweight, breathable material — could be the way teams go.

"If the group is spread out and socially distanced and they're running and doing stuff like that, they don't need to have that on," Stewart said. "But they'd wear it around their neck. And when they come up as a group, then they pull it up and cover their mouth and nose up with it."

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Georgetown announces revised football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
As announced by the NAIA on Friday, the Tigers will play nine games this season instead of the usual eleven games due to COVID-19.

Sports

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

Sports

Ankle injury knocks Maxfield off Triple Crown trail

Updated: 5 hours ago
Maxfield out of Triple Crown series after injury

News

Feds seize guns from Ohio home linked to UK football standout Lynn Bowden

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Authorities seized a number of loaded rifles and handguns during a search of the home.

Latest News

Sports

Delk donating to Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tony Delk donating to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Sports

Building bubbles: Cautious 1st steps toward football season

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend.

Sports

AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75% of salaries

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Major League Baseball teams have proposed a 76-game regular season and up to 16 playoff clubs in a coronavirus-delayed year with players making about 75 percent of their prorated salaries if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Sports

Honor A.P. wins Santa Anita Derby

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the win, Honor A.P. earns 100 Kentucky Derby prep points and now sits in second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 120 points behind first-place Tiz the Law (122 points).

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Football season openers will take place on September 12, providing four weeks of practice prior to that opening game.

Sports

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway set for July 12

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Kentucky Speedway
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all July 2020 NASCAR races in Sparta will be held without fans.