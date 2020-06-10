Advertisement

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

And many more!
Ft. Pierce police wish a happy 100th birthday to resident Catherine Thomas.
Ft. Pierce police wish a happy 100th birthday to resident Catherine Thomas.(Ft. Pierce Police Department)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) - A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

The Ft. Pierce police were in a party mood this week when it was time to mark the 100th birthday of Catherine Thomas.

“She’s out now, go ahead,” one officer said over the radio as a parade of police vehicles turned on their lights and fired up their sirens for the drive-by.

The spry centenarian waved from the sidewalk in front of a pink bungalow.

“Happy birthday, Miss Catherine. Happy birthday,” came the message from a patrol car loudspeaker.

Then were was a personal visit from two members of the force, along with a birthday card.

Both wore face masks and did their best to maintain social distancing standards.

“Many more birthdays to come, OK?” another officer said as he was saying goodbye.

We couldn’t agree more.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Two injured in Georgetown shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting.

News

Madison Central senior missing on Lake Herrington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Richmond Register reports that Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

Updated: 13 minutes ago
His Letter on Giving Voice to Change

National

Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest delivery companies.

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

Latest News

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.