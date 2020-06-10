Advertisement

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just 18 months into his term, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has his own byline in a national publication. Mayor Keck says local leaders should be trusted to make decisions for their communities.

He says the number of cases in rural Kentucky counties don’t compare to those in more urban areas.

Mayor Keck also critiqued parts of the shutdown for being “inconsistent.”

He says he’s seen great recovery already, but worries about the long-term affects brought on by widespread closings.

“Government closest to the people is best, and I think that, when you hear those phone calls, tears-filled, asking to get back to work, many from salon owners, for example, Main Street is pleading, they’re begging and it was my job to fight for them," Mayor Keck said.

Keck formed a nonpartisan coalition of mayors from all over the state. He says the group met virtually and shared their concerns with Governor Andy Beshear.

