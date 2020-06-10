US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April

BALTIMORE (AP) - U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16% from March to 5 million. Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.

The grim April _ which followed an even bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs _ suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade’s worth of gains that vanished in about 60 days.

