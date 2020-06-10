Gov. Beshear reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state:

The governor reported 191 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 11,883. Beshear also announced seven additional COVID-19 deaths.

Kentucky COVID-19 update



New cases Wednesday: 191

Total cases: 11,883



New deaths Wednesday: 7

Total deaths: 484



Total tests: 302,347



Ever in hospital: 2,396

Now: 508



Ever in ICU: 966

Now: 68



Total recovered: 3,375

Those deaths were are out of Logan, Simpson, Jefferson, Larue, and Hardin counties. The governor says the three deaths in Logan County were from long-term care facilities.

The state’s death toll is now up to 484.

CLICK HERE: Interactive Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear said the number of new cases “doesn’t rise to high concern level.” He said, “we’re not currently in the decrease that we had but we don’t see a continuing day-after-day increase.”

What we’re looking for now, he says: Are we going to jump up and down, do we find a new plateau with more testing, etc.

You can find testing sites across the state at kycovid19.ky.gov. The governor says there are 189 testing locations across Kentucky right now.

“We have no excuses if we need a test,” Beshear said.

Kroger drive-thru testing sites for next week:



Continuing in Fayette, Jefferson and Warren counties.



New site in Oldham County.



New site in Oldham County.

Sign up at https://t.co/pxL44EgFSG.

Governor Beshear said it’s “too early” to tell if there will be a significant impact on COVID-19 from the protests we’ve seen. However, the governor continued to urge anyone who has attended a protest or march to get tested.

