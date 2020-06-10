Mayor Gorton says fireworks are still on for Fourth of July in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be fireworks in Lexington on the Fourth of July.

Mayor Linda Gorton made the announcement Wednesday morning:

WATCH LIVE: Lexington city leaders making announcement about Fourth of July WATCH LIVE: Lexington city leaders making announcement about Fourth of July More>>https://bit.ly/37pYWhm Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, and Mayor Gorton says that tradition will continue in Lexington., even during the pandemic.

The fireworks will once again be launched from the RJ Corman site at the corner of West Main St. and Oliver Lewis Way.

Since fireworks are visible from so far away, Mayor Gorton says people can watch the show while staying healthy at home.

People who can’t see the fireworks from home can drive to a parking lot to watch, but the mayor asks people to continue following social distancing guidelines.

She hopes the show can boost some spirits during a time when people are stuck at home.

“We want to lift up our city spirits, celebrate our patriotism, and just have fun," Gorton said. "There have been so many things that we have had to say no to in recent weeks. For fireworks on the Fourth of July, it was time to say yes.”

Of course, the pandemic has forced the city to cancel some Fourth of July festivities, like the parade and concert.

The annual Bluegrass 10,000 has also been changed to a virtual run.

They’re hoping all of these events can come back next year though.

New this year, the city is holding a door and mailbox decorating contest. Mayor Gorton will be the judge.

