Clark County reports at least 30 trees across roads, several downed power lines

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as quickly as the Wednesday night storm rolled into Clark County, so did reports of damage.

"We’ve had trees and limbs go down on about 11 different roads," Clark County Road Supervisor Allan Curtis said. "It seems like it started on the Fayette County line and just worked its way across the tip of Clark County here, and it’s been pretty devastating.”

Officials said Pretty Run Road probably saw the worst damage covered with fallen trees and downed power lines.

Buildings weren’t immune to the winds, one barn was nearly flattened. Several houses were missing siding and barns were missing parts of their roofs.

It was a big clean up job that Curtis said is taking every bit of manpower and machinery they have.

"You just get the random severe weather alert and we think, 'well we’re probably going to get called out tonight for the one or two trees or a tree limb or something like that,'" Curtis said. "But, we weren’t expecting anything like this.”

Fortunately, Curtis said he has not heard any reports of injuries so far.

