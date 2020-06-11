Advertisement

Daycares reopen in Kentucky with new restrictions in place

New regulations due to COVID-19 have some daycares scrambling to re-open this summer.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Childcare centers across Kentucky are going to look a little different next week.

“Our older classrooms, we will be dividing and changing the space," notes Mindy Towles, the Executive Director of the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass. “We are going through our attic and pulling out things that we’ve used, donating some things, but really creating new classroom and spaces within the building so children have safe places to spread out.”

Sharlene Marcum runs the Gingerbread Academy in Georgetown. She’s preparing to re-open June 15 as well.

“It may take us a couple of weeks to get on our feet, to get that cycle going where children are learning, but it can be done. We just have to really work at it," Marcum says. “We’ve had to change our staffing where some staff are not working full time, they’re working part-time. Some are working split weeks, two days one week, three weeks the next.”

In mid-March, coronavirus shut down the state. Non-essential businesses closed, and with them, most every childcare provider. Then in late May, businesses opened back up. Childcare centers initially stayed shut. The governor released new guidelines, including a cap on classroom sizes.

“We’re getting lots of questions about large classrooms broken up into groups of ten, what does that look like? What do walls look like? What’s traffic flow look like to bathrooms? There’s not one answer across the board for every facility. They’re all trying to figure this out,” says Bradley Stevenson, the Executive Director of the Childcare Council of Kentucky. “There will be some childcare facilities, we know some childcare facilities are not going to reopen, at least on June the 15th.”

While most providers closed up an office, Marie Phillips sealed up a living room. She runs Elna’s Angels out of her North Lexington home. The biggest challenge for an in-home provider, Phillips says, is finding supplies.

“Paper towels, toilet paper, for the love of Jesus we still can’t find toilet paper very much," she laughs. “We’re always really good about health, safety, and sanitation in our program. That’s probably one of my top things for our program, but this has been catastrophic.”

Phillips is waiting until the 22nd of June to reopen.

“I’m not ready. We’re not ready. The whole house has to be cleaned. We’re talking about top to bottom spring cleaning like you’ve never seen it before," she remarks. “I think we’re gonna end up hiring a cleaning crew to come in and help us because it’s just too much. We live here. I have dogs, I have cats, I have kids, I have a husband. It’s been hard, and it’s not just me, it’s all of us. All of us daycare providers. This is our livelihood. We don’t do this for money, we do this for these kids."

Current guidelines for childcare centers are considered temporary. The governor’s office has said they will remain in place through the pandemic.

