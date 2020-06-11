Two apartments destroyed in overnight Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people were forced out of their homes following an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Trent Circle in Lexington.

Fire officials say the blaze actually started inside the walls of the building, so it was hard to notice. That gave the fire more time to grow and do even more damage.

“I asked the fire department if everything in my home was damaged and they was just telling me the conditions of it and it was just surreal to me,” Soraya Moberly, apartment resident.

Moberly lived in the downstairs apartment. Fire crews say the fire started in her walls.

Moberly wasn't home when it started and says there was some confusion about which of her family members' homes had caught fire, but she became overwhelmed when she learned it was hers.

“My emotions is all over the place. This is very surreal to me and my family,” Moberly said. “Once I talked to the operator over the phone they said they only had a call for Trent Circle and I was like ‘Wow that’s where I live.’ I told them my apartment number and he said yeah that’s your apartment. You need to get over there fast because the fire department is there.”

Fire officials say no one was hurt and that six of the apartments are still liveable.

“We’re just counting our blessings, but, we’re just continuing to pray and hope for a better future from here on out,” Moberly said.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.