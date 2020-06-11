Fitness company apologizes for ‘I can’t breathe’ workout sign

Advertisement

An 'I can't breathe' workout at a Wisconsin gym drew fire online.
Jun. 11, 2020
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WTMJ/CNN) - Insensitive and disturbing is what some people are calling an “I can’t breathe” workout that was posted inside a gym.

A photo of the sign was being shared on Reddit and other social media sites, prompting hundreds of angry comments.

The original post indicated someone at an Anytime Fitness location created a sign for what they called the “I can’t breathe workout" that included a drawing of a man kneeling and a description of what the workout entailed. At the bottom, it says, “Don’t you dare lay down.”

Most people who belong to the gym or work nearby are shocked.

“I’m a gym rat and I actually go to Anytime, so seeing that kind of disturbs me and plenty of people from going inside,” Marc Taylor said.

He invited the person who wrote that sign to call him and have a candid conversation.

“Sometimes people don’t really understand what’s going on here in the community. They might have thought ‘OK, we’ll use this into a workout and try to put it together’ but it’s not that right now. It’s wrong timing,” Taylor said.

A statement released by Anytime Fitness doesn’t indicate who at the location created the sign or their intent.

Taylor said, regardless, it’s insensitive and inappropriate. “This is not what you should be doing right now. You got a man that lost his life,” he said.

The Anytime Fitness corporate office is also apologizing. Its founders saying they were devastated to see the “I can’t breathe workout” sign.

They went on to say, “This incident makes it clear that we have work to do. We are sharing this incident with our franchise owners worldwide as an example of what not to do and why it is offensive.”

