Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College football player Branden Leff is going the distance to combat racial discrimination and hunger during a time of civil unrest and COVID-19. The junior wing back started a GoFundME ‘Run for a Change.' Leff will run a mile for every 80 dollars donated to his cause with 100% of the donations going to the NAACP and Feeding America. Leff has raised more than one thousand dollars in the first four days of his campaign.

“This idea came about a month and a half ago,” Leff said. “It started with doing something to help our communities negatively affected by COVID-19 and expanded to include another passion of mine, supporting a change in racial discrimination.”

Beyond the money, Leff hopes to raise awareness and get people thinking and talking to affect change.

Leff recently fell in love with distance running during the past two months when Georgetown College switched to online classes. He now runs 10-plus miles at a time. His desire to help and his new passion to run seemed is what gave him the idea for Run for a Change.

“I believe it is important to help those in need,” Leff said. “With extra time to think about things, it started to come to me ‘Who are we if we continue to sit back and not try to make a change?’

He plans to complete his donation run around his hometown of Taylorsville, Ky. at a nearby park, posting updates with pictures and videos on social media.

“This run will not be easy, but that isn’t the idea,” Leff said. “I needed to take action, wanted it to be challenging, while always reminding myself people are going through much worse.”

