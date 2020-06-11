Advertisement

Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running

Georgetown College Branden Leff raising money for a change
Georgetown College Branden Leff raising money for a change(Georgetown College Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College football player Branden Leff is going the distance to combat racial discrimination and hunger during a time of civil unrest and COVID-19. The junior wing back started a GoFundME ‘Run for a Change.' Leff will run a mile for every 80 dollars donated to his cause with 100% of the donations going to the NAACP and Feeding America. Leff has raised more than one thousand dollars in the first four days of his campaign.

“This idea came about a month and a half ago,” Leff said. “It started with doing something to help our communities negatively affected by COVID-19 and expanded to include another passion of mine, supporting a change in racial discrimination.”

Beyond the money, Leff hopes to raise awareness and get people thinking and talking to affect change.

Leff recently fell in love with distance running during the past two months when Georgetown College switched to online classes. He now runs 10-plus miles at a time. His desire to help and his new passion to run seemed is what gave him the idea for Run for a Change.

“I believe it is important to help those in need,” Leff said. “With extra time to think about things, it started to come to me ‘Who are we if we continue to sit back and not try to make a change?’

He plans to complete his donation run around his hometown of Taylorsville, Ky. at a nearby park, posting updates with pictures and videos on social media.

“This run will not be easy, but that isn’t the idea,” Leff said. “I needed to take action, wanted it to be challenging, while always reminding myself people are going through much worse.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UK’s Wenzler, Frye place 1-2 at Metropolitan Amateur Championship

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wenzler edged Frye by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 5-under par

Sports

EKU’s Nick Howie chosen academic All-America of the year

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Oakville, Ontario native graduated in May with a 4.00 grade-point-average while majoring in finance.

Sports

Max Duffy named First-Team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Updated: 11 hours ago
Senior punter also earned first-team All-America honors in 2019 after leading the nation in punting

Sports

Georgetown announces revised football schedule

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
As announced by the NAIA on Friday, the Tigers will play nine games this season instead of the usual eleven games due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

Sports

Ankle injury knocks Maxfield off Triple Crown trail

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
Maxfield out of Triple Crown series after injury

News

Feds seize guns from Ohio home linked to UK football standout Lynn Bowden

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Authorities seized a number of loaded rifles and handguns during a search of the home.

Sports

NCAA finalizing plan for extended college football preseason

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
After the pandemic wiped out spring practice for most major college football teams, an NCAA plan to extend the preseason by two weeks could help coaches and players make up for the lost time.

Sports

Delk donating to Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tony Delk donating to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Sports

Building bubbles: Cautious 1st steps toward football season

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend.