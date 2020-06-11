Harrodsburg police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Harrodsburg.

Police say an arrest warrant for attempted murder has been issued for 46-year-old Robert William Lewis from Wilmore.

According to police, Lewis is described as a 5′7″ tall red-headed white man in his 40s with facial hair. They say he was wearing jeans, a gray shirt and possibly sunglasses.

The Harrodsburg Herald reports one man was hurt in a shooting late Thursday morning in the 500 block of Bellows Mill Road.

The man was taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington with serious injuries, but his current condition is not known.

Police say the suspect was last seen in the area of Cogar Avenue.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. You are asked to call 911 if you may have information on the suspect.

