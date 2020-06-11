Advertisement

Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The June 23rd primary election is quickly approaching.

As county clerk’s offices sort through ballots, the June 15th deadline to request an absentee ballot nears.

Wayne Napier, Perry County Clerk, says some are wondering where and when they will receive their ballot.

“As of this morning, we had like 2,700 people between online and call-ins who want an absentee," said Napier. “One reason they haven’t received them some of our materials have been going to other counties so we have to wait for them to get sent back to us.”

Napier says that people should expect to see their ballots in the mailbox soon.

"They should be getting them any time actually they should have already started getting them.'

Michael Adams, Secretary of State, says you can always call the clerks office to locate your ballot.

“If someone used togovoteky.org they can actually track the status of the ballot on that website. You can track your ballot the same way you track a FedEx or UPS package,” said Adams. “The sooner we get it back the sooner it will be counted and the sooner will have results for everybody.”

County clerks have until June 30th a week after the election to report vote totals to the Secretary of State.

“I’m thinking it’ll probably take that long because you have to match the signature and there’s just a lot to it," said Napier.

Adams says nearly 600,000 Kentuckians have successfully requested an absentee ballot.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Senate panel OKs removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 1 hour ago
A GOP-led Senate panel has approved a plan by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to have the names of Confederate figures removed from military bases and other Pentagon assets, taking on President Donald Trump, who has vowed not to change names like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

News

Kentucky Horse Park, Red Mile among things reopening Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A few parts of the park, like the playground and barns, are still closed.

State

Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down. That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

News

Search continues for Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The search continues for a Madison County teenager who went underwater while swimming in Herrington Lake on Wednesday.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Man fires shots during argument over horse sale, crashes truck into tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say an argument over the sale of a horse led to shots being fired.

News

Number of Fayette Co. COVID-19 cases passes 1K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

News

Lexington apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00AM

News

Two apartments destroyed in overnight Lexington fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An apartment building on Trent Circle was damaged in an early morning fire.

State

Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some cooler temperatures are coming

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
This is the good stuff! Yesterday’s tough storms have placed us in a much better weather world.