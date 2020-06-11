Health, education officials to discuss reopening schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

