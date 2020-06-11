Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maxfield was discovered to have an injured ankle after a workout at Keeneland and will miss the rescheduled Triple Crown series. The 3-year-old colt was X-rayed after a half-mile workout and a non-displaced condylar fracture was found in his right front cannon bone. Maxfield will undergo surgery and miss the Triple Crown series, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A similar injury forced undefeated Nadal into retirement recently.