Advertisement

Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia

Paint and protest graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial in Richmond, Va., Sunday, June 7, 2020, following a week of unrest in the U.S. against police brutality and racism in policing. Jefferson Davis was the president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.
Paint and protest graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial in Richmond, Va., Sunday, June 7, 2020, following a week of unrest in the U.S. against police brutality and racism in policing. Jefferson Davis was the president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A statue of Jefferson Davis has been torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue.

News outlets report that the statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection.

Richmond police are on the scene.

In Portsmouth, protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday.

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

State

Have you received your absentee ballot? Deadline to request one is approaching

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15th.

National

Fitness company apologizes for ‘I can’t breathe’ workout sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
Insensitive and disturbing is what some people are calling an “I can’t breathe” workout that was posted inside a gym.

National

Senate panel OKs removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 1 hour ago
A GOP-led Senate panel has approved a plan by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to have the names of Confederate figures removed from military bases and other Pentagon assets, taking on President Donald Trump, who has vowed not to change names like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

News

Kentucky Horse Park, Red Mile among things reopening Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A few parts of the park, like the playground and barns, are still closed.

State

Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down. That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Latest News

News

Search continues for Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The search continues for a Madison County teenager who went underwater while swimming in Herrington Lake on Wednesday.

Crime

Police: Man fires shots during argument over horse sale, crashes truck into tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say an argument over the sale of a horse led to shots being fired.

National

Garth Brooks to perform concert for fans at 300 drive-in theaters

Updated: 2 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S.

News

Number of Fayette Co. COVID-19 cases passes 1K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

National

Walmart to no longer lock up multicultural hair, beauty products

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will no longer place multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases, the retailer announced Wednesday.