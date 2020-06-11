Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some cooler temperatures are coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is the good stuff! Yesterday’s tough storms have placed us in a much better weather world.

It got so muggy yesterday before the storms developed that you would swear you were in the tropics. Now, we are on the cooler side of the cold front. What might be even better is the fact that the humidity will be even lower this afternoon. Highs should run 75-80 degrees for most of you.

Another cold front will take a swipe at us on Friday. It will knock our temperatures down to levels that you see in the Fall. It will honestly be a nice refreshing airmass. Most of the weekend will be spent with it. There are a few waves of energy that will be moving along the east coast. I think there is a chance that we could see some moisture stream back toward Kentucky on Sunday.

Enjoy this nicer run!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.