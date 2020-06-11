Kentucky Horse Park, Red Mile among things reopening Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks another big reopening date in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Horse Park opens back up with limited hours.

A few parts of the park, like the playground and barns, are still closed.

State park campgrounds also open back up today. Lodges on state park sites opened back up earlier this month.

The Red Mile also reopens Thursday afternoon.

