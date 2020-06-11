KSP: Man arrested after leading police on pursuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that began in Madison County.

Officials say the chase started around the 87-mile marker on northbound I-75, and police tried to stop the driver of the vehicle, Odell Wright, for reckless driving, but he wouldn’t stop.

Police say the chase continued up I-75 into Lexington, and off onto Winchester Road. Wright’s vehicle blew a tire on Executive Drive, ending the chase.

KSP says Wright was a fugitive out of Illinois and is facing multiple charges connected to the chase, including fleeing or evading police (1st), speeding, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment of a police officer (1st) and other charges.

