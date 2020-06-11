Ky. lawmakers working on plans to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down.

That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Governor Andy Beshear and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron have both said they believed that statue should be moved from Kentucky’s capital.

Thursday, a Republican state senator pre-filed a bill, that would make that happen. Senator Chris McDaniel said that bill would move the statue of Jefferson Davis to the History Center or Jefferson Davis State Park.

The bill also calls for a new monument to be put in the rotunda, of Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear. He was the first African-American master diver in the United States Navy.

Brashear was also the first amputee diver in the United States Navy. His story was turned into the movie, Men of Honor, where he was played by Cuba Gooding Junior.

McDaniel said people have waited on the state Historical Preservation Commission to act, but this bill would either remove them from the process or force them to act. Something he says should’ve happened long ago.

“There is a place of historical significance for those items. It is not a place of honor,” Senator McDaniel said. “It’s a place of historical reflections and understanding of the fact that we are governed by people, and people air. Sometimes people air grievously in the course of history and we can’t forget those errors. But I put them in a place of honor is not something that I think we need to pursue.”

McDaniel isn’t the only one releasing a plan Thursday. Governor Beshears people have said they would be releasing new information about their plan to remove that statue from the capital.

Because that bill was pre-filed it would be on the agenda for the session which starts next January.

