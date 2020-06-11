KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
QD-KH-7C-4D-5S
(QD, KH, 7C, 4D, 5S)
05-08-09-19, Cash Ball: 13
(five, eight, nine, nineteen; Cash Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
4-6-9-5
(four, six, nine, five)
3-2-1-7
(three, two, one, seven)
10-33-41-52-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(ten, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million