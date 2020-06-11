Lexington woman sentenced for calling in fake bomb threats to 911

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has been sentenced for calling in fake bomb threats.

According to a US Attorney’s office press release, 32-year-old Crystal Brotherton was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison.

Officials say Brotherton admitted to calling Lexington’s 911 system and telling the operator there were bombs at multiple businesses at an intersection off of New Circle Road.

She admitted to demanding the businesses be evacuated in 15 minutes or “everyone will die.” According to her plea agreement, Brotherton made three calls to 911, on June 20 and 21, 2019, all involving similar threats of death and destruction.

Brotherton must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

