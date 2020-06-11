Advertisement

Lexington woman sentenced for calling in fake bomb threats to 911

Police investigated the threatening calls along New Circle Road near the Bryan Station Road intersection back on June 20, 2018. (Photo: WKYT)
Police investigated the threatening calls along New Circle Road near the Bryan Station Road intersection back on June 20, 2018. (Photo: WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has been sentenced for calling in fake bomb threats.

According to a US Attorney’s office press release, 32-year-old Crystal Brotherton was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison.

Officials say Brotherton admitted to calling Lexington’s 911 system and telling the operator there were bombs at multiple businesses at an intersection off of New Circle Road.

She admitted to demanding the businesses be evacuated in 15 minutes or “everyone will die.” According to her plea agreement, Brotherton made three calls to 911, on June 20 and 21, 2019, all involving similar threats of death and destruction.

Brotherton must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday marks 14 nights of protests in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesting continues for night fourteen in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

News

Danville community members use a town hall to discuss policing and racial injustice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A group of community members in Danville organized a town hall meeting so people could bring questions and concerns regarding policing to discuss with city and county leaders.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former gang member who did time in prison, and now helps guide Fayette County teens through challenges

News

‘It’s broken’: Fears grow about strength of US voting system

Updated: 5 hours ago
The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that could undermine the November presidential contest, political leaders and elections experts say.

News

Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

Updated: 5 hours ago
California’s tourism industry is gearing back up with the state giving counties the green light to allow hotels, zoos, aquariums, wine tasting rooms and museums to reopen Friday. But it will not be the same.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
As youth lead the protests against racial inequality and racism, a man who works with teenagers in Fayette County schools has special insight into the teenagers of today.

News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

News

Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, temperature checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two more Florida theme parks are opening after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Derby Festival cancels Thunder Over Louisville, Pegasus Parade, Mini Marathon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade all have now been canceled.

News

Some stores end practice of locking up black beauty products

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color.

News

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.