Lexington protests subdued Wednesday, leaders launch website
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Protests were subdued in Lexington Wednesday night.
Organizers took the day off from marching, but there was still a small crowd downtown.
The group of protesters has released a website with demands for the Lexington Police Department. The site includes a lengthy document detailing the collective bargaining agreement along with current issues and research.
Organizers plan to continue protests once again Thursday night. The site can be found at https://www.lpdaccountability.com/
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.