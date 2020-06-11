Lexington protests subdued Wednesday, leaders launch website

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Protests were subdued in Lexington Wednesday night.

Organizers took the day off from marching, but there was still a small crowd downtown.

The group of protesters has released a website with demands for the Lexington Police Department. The site includes a lengthy document detailing the collective bargaining agreement along with current issues and research.

Organizers plan to continue protests once again Thursday night. The site can be found at https://www.lpdaccountability.com/

