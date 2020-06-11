Advertisement

Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.
Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central High school senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Herrington Lake.

Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder tells WKYT Prewitt went missing in Coffey’s Cove Marina.

WKYT has learned he went swimming with several friends but at some point could not be found.

Authorities spent hours looking for the 17-year-old but officials say they had to stop the search and ceased the recovery operation.

WKYT’s news partner at the Richmond Register reports it will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In Richmond, members of the Madison Central football team along with friends, family, and students met at Tates Creek Baptist Church to hold a prayer vigil.

The Register reports about 100 people attended the vigil.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

