Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central High school senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Herrington Lake.

Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder tells WKYT Prewitt went missing in Coffey’s Cove Marina.

WKYT has learned he went swimming with several friends but at some point could not be found.

Authorities spent hours looking for the 17-year-old but officials say they had to stop the search and ceased the recovery operation.

WKYT’s news partner at the Richmond Register reports it will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: Authorities have called off the search for the night for Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt. He was swimming with several friends today at Lake Herrington. The search will resume in the morning @MCentralFB @MCHSNews — Register Sports (@RichmondRsports) June 11, 2020

In Richmond, members of the Madison Central football team along with friends, family, and students met at Tates Creek Baptist Church to hold a prayer vigil.

The Register reports about 100 people attended the vigil.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.