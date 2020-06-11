Man sentenced for 2016 shooting death of Lexington toddler

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adrian Dunn has been sentenced in connection with the death of 2-year-old Nova Gallman.

Dunn pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Dunn was sentenced Thursday to 15 years for complicity to manslaughter and 5 years for tampering with physical evidence.

The sentences will run together for a total of 15 years.

Dunn and the second suspect in the case, Marquis Thurman, were originally charged with murder in the case. As part of Dunn’s plea deal, he agreed to testify against Thurman during Thurman’s trial.

Marquis Thurman (left) and Adrian Dunn (right) (WKYT)

Thurman also ended up pleading guilty and was sentenced 18 years in prison for manslaughter and evidence tampering.

In December 2016, Lexington police say Dunn and Thurman forced their way into the home on Kenton Street. Once inside, police say they started a fight that led to shots being fired.

A stray bullet hit Nova in the head and she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

