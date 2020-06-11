Advertisement

Max Duffy named First-Team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Senior punter also earned first-team All-America honors in 2019 after leading the nation in punting
(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy has been named a first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced Thursday. He is one of 13 players on the preseason list who also earned Walter Camp All-America recognition in 2019.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was an absolute weapon for the Wildcats in 2019. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

Duffy also excels off the field. He graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

