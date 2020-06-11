Advertisement

Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police

FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening country after the coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM. Smith, announced the decision and called for Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday, June 11.
FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening country after the coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM. Smith, announced the decision and called for Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday, June 11.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM.

Microsoft's president and chief counsel, Brad Smith, announced the decision and called on Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday.

“We’ve decided we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology,” Smith said.

The trio of tech giants is stepping back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people.

But while all three companies are known for their work in developing artificial intelligence, including face recognition software, none is a major player in selling such technology to police. Smith said Thursday that Microsoft currently doesn't sell its face recognition software to any U.S. police departments. He didn't say if that includes federal law enforcement agencies or police forces outside the U.S.

Several other companies that are less well known dominate the market for government facial recognition contracts in the U.S., including Tokyo-based NEC and the European companies Idemia and Gemalto.

Microsoft, Amazon and IBM are calling on Congress to set national rules over how police use facial recognition — something that’s now being considered as part of a police reform package sparked by the protests following Floyd’s death.

“If all of the responsible companies in the country cede this market to those that are not prepared to take a stand, we won’t necessarily serve the national interest or the lives of the black and African American people of this nation well," Smith said. "We need Congress to act, not just tech companies alone.”

Microsoft has spent two years warning of the potential dangers of face-scanning technology being abused to enable oppressive mass surveillance, but the company has opposed outright bans on government use of the technology passed in San Francisco and other cities. That's led to criticism from groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, which says Microsoft is lobbying for weak regulations that could end up legitimizing and expanding police use of facial recognition.

“Congress and legislatures nationwide must swiftly stop law enforcement use of face recognition, and companies like Microsoft should work with the civil rights community — not against it — to make that happen,” said Matt Cagle, an attorney with the ACLU of Northern California, in a statement Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday marks 14 nights of protests in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesting continues for night fourteen in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

News

Danville community members use a town hall to discuss policing and racial injustice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A group of community members in Danville organized a town hall meeting so people could bring questions and concerns regarding policing to discuss with city and county leaders.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former gang member who did time in prison, and now helps guide Fayette County teens through challenges

News

‘It’s broken’: Fears grow about strength of US voting system

Updated: 5 hours ago
The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that could undermine the November presidential contest, political leaders and elections experts say.

News

Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

Updated: 5 hours ago
California’s tourism industry is gearing back up with the state giving counties the green light to allow hotels, zoos, aquariums, wine tasting rooms and museums to reopen Friday. But it will not be the same.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
As youth lead the protests against racial inequality and racism, a man who works with teenagers in Fayette County schools has special insight into the teenagers of today.

News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

News

Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, temperature checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two more Florida theme parks are opening after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Derby Festival cancels Thunder Over Louisville, Pegasus Parade, Mini Marathon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade all have now been canceled.

News

Some stores end practice of locking up black beauty products

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color.

News

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.