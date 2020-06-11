Advertisement

Nintendo reveals 300,000 accounts hacked

A man wears a t-shirt printed with the Nintendo logo at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The Paris Games Week, or more commonly called "PGW" is the French show dedicated to video games and its derivatives.(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
A man wears a t-shirt printed with the Nintendo logo at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The Paris Games Week, or more commonly called "PGW" is the French show dedicated to video games and its derivatives.(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)(Kamil Zihnioglu | AP)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020
(CNN) - Nintendo has revealed that a total of 300,000 accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April. Hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but it revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases, and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is emailing affected users and urging them to change their passwords.

