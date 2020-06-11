Number of Fayette Co. COVID-19 cases passes 1K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The new cases push the county’s total past the 1K mark to 1,008 cases.

The county’s death toll is at 15.

The Bureau of Prisons reported Wednesday the death of a sixth Federal Medical Center inmate from COVID-19.

We’re told there has also been an increase in cases among the city’s Hispanic population. Monday, of the 928 total cases yet announced, health officials said 177 of those, or 19%, identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

Health officials also say they have investigated the links between new cases and recent protests in Lexington, and say demonstrations have not contributed to the rise in cases that has been seen in the past few weeks.

The health department says there have been almost 600 new cases in Fayette County since last month.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 11,883 cases and 484 deaths.

