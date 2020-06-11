Police: Two injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Fairfax Drive in the area of Towson Way in front of Southern Elementary School, as well as Showalter Drive and South Broadway.

Police had the area taped off for most of Wednesday night. They were looking at three vehicles in that area.

Officials say they found two people in a car shot at the Showalter Shell station. Officers taped off that scene for a few hours. It was later cleared.

A family member tells WKYT both victims were taken to UK Hospital.

Officials say the coroner is not at the scene. We do not know the condition of the two victims, and there’s no word yet of a suspect.

