Search continues for Madison Central football senior missing on Herrington Lake

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for a Madison County teenager who went underwater while swimming in Herrington Lake on Wednesday.

That young man is 17-year-old Emanuel Prewitt who was swimming across the channel of Herrington Lake near Gwinn Island when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency management officials say because of that, this is now a recovery operation.

They searched for the young man for several hours Wednesday and stopped when it got dark. They resumed about 9 Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old was going to start his senior year this year at madison Central High school where he was a football player. He went under the water while he and others were swimming in a section of the lake that’s well over 100 feet deep.

“It was just a group of friends. All of them from Madison County, the Richmond area," said Mike Wilder, Boyle Co. Emergency Management. "They have evidently been here before. It was a hot day and they decided they were going to go swimming.”

A number of Prewitt’s friends and teammates have been out at the lake Thursday morning and several told our crew at the scene he was extremely athletic and a great friend.

Wilder says what makes the search difficult is that underwater currents have a tendency to move things around from where they first went under.

