Couple files police brutality complaint against Lexington police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenage couple is taking action against the Lexington police department saying they are victims of police brutality.

18-year-old Gage Slone says he went to Chase Bank on Richmond Road to redeem savings bonds he received as a graduation gift from his grandmother.

Lexington police say they were called to the bank because they were investigating another individual cashing fraudulent savings bonds at different branches around town.

Slone says he was aggressively taken outside and was never given an explanation as to what was happening, despite asking.

Slone says he witnessed his girlfriend, Elena Perez, being pulled out of her car by her hair.

Lexington police responded to the incident saying they regret any fear, injuries or anxiety the situation caused Slone and Perez.

“Lexington Police recognizes that Mr. Slone and Ms. Perez had an unusual and alarming encounter with police. We regret any fear, anxiety, and injuries this incident caused them.”

Perez and Slone’s attorney says the officers involved should be punished for the way they handled the case.

“Police discipline is shrouded in secrecy, you just don’t know what happens. We want to get them to agree to maintain transparency and then obviously, tell us the names of who these people are,” said Attorney Scott White.

White and his clients are requesting the names of the officers involved and the body camera footage of the incident.

Lexington police say the department is reviewing the actions of the officers. The department says it will release body camera footage and dispatch audio to the public.

“Our Public Integrity Unit immediately opened an investigation into this case once the complaint was received. The process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence is well underway. Kentucky State Police have been contacted in reference to one of their Troopers being at the scene. There are some unanswered questions, and some issues to resolve. We expect professionalism from all of our police officers. We expect them to follow professional standards. We expect the investigative process to get to the truth.”

