The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -He’s a former gang member who did time in prison, and now helps guide Fayette County teens through challenges and obstacles of growing up. Logan Avritt works with teenagers in Fayette County Public Schools. Avritt has special insight into how teenagers are dealing with the pressures of racism and racial inequality. Avritt joined us for a live discussion at 6:30 on The CW Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.